How the 30-year-old got there is not clear but the incident bizarrely echoes a very similar emergency at the same location 12 months ago.

Two Wigan fire crews, an ambulance and plus police were called to the bridge over the river Douglas on Darlington Street at 3.30am today (Friday July 14) after the distressed woman telephoned to say she was in the water but unable to get up the sheer banking.

The bridge over the river Douglas on Darlington Street close to where police pulled a woman to safety in the early hours today. It was a near mirror image of another 999 rescue in July last year

It was suggested that she had fallen into the shallow river, but that would have entailed a 15 to 20ft drop and yet she appeared to have suffered no physical injuries.

The water incident unit from Heywood was mobilised but the victim had been rescued before they got there. The crews had lowered a ladder down while firefighters in dry suits and with buoyancy aids, helped her out.

Wigan watch manager Mike Fairhurst said: “It was all a bit strange. We weren’t able really to establish what had happened. There might have been alcohol involved.

"The lady was cold and understandably distressed, but we don’t know how she got there. If she fell all that way – four or five metres – then it was incredible that she wasn’t injured.

"Happily we got her safely out and our colleagues from NWAS took her to hospital for assessment.”

It was in the early hours of July 1 last year that a woman in her 20s was found by firefighters in exactly the same place.

Again she was cold, distressed and unable to climb out, but had not been seriously injured despite apparently falling into the river.