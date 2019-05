A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a busy Wigan road.



At around 1.45pm police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian outside St Anne's Church on Beech Hill Avenue.

Paramedics were called to the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Both Beech Hill Avenue and Netherby Road were closed in both directions but have since been reopened.