Woman taken to hospital after car ploughs into garden wall

A woman was taken to hospital in the early hours of the morning after a car crashed into a garden wall.



At around midnight last night (Friday) firefighters were called to reports of a collision on Manchester Road in Astley.

On arrival they found a badly damaged Vauxhall Corsa which had crashed into a low lying wall outside a bungalow.

Crews had to remove the roof of the vehicle to get the woman out. She was then taken to Salford Royal Hospital.

She is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.