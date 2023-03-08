Emergency services rushed to Frog Lane in Wigan just before 9am on Wednesday after the collision outside Boston House health centre.

A woman was trapped inside one of the cars and crews from Wigan fire station started to cut off the roof, before she was able to get out of the vehicle unaided.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital for treatment.

While details of any injuries were not known, she was not thought to have been seriously hurt.

No-one else was injured in the collision.

The road was closed for a short time and bus services had to be diverted due to the incident, but Stagecoach Manchester and Wigan has since confirmed they have returned to their usual route.