Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Wigan house fire

A woman has been treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire.

The blaze happened in the back garden of the home in Darlington Street, Wigan, at around noon today.

Fire services in action

It then spread to the roof of the house before flames got in through the kitchen window.

Two fire crews from Wigan were called to the incident which left the kitchen smoke and fire damaged.

Firefighters used a hose reel and positive pressure ventilation system to put out the fire.

A fire service spokesman said a woman in her 50s had to be treated for smoke inhalation.