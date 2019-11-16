Women drivers are better, figures show

North West women are “better” drivers than men, according to new data.

Some 76,904 motorists in the region were convicted of motoring offences in 2018 with male drivers by far the worse culprits, accounting for a staggering 60,293 (78 per cent) of the offences.

The research, conducted by Confused.com, has been compiled into an interactive animation – The Gender Gap in 100 Drivers – and reveals women win in this battle of the sexes.

But the data proves why it is that women pay less for their car insurance by weighing up just how many men and women have committed a motoring offence, with men proving to be the bigger lawbreakers.

It also proves that male drivers are more likely to make a claim on their insurance than female drivers.