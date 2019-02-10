Wood chipper worth £13,000 stolen in Wigan

British Transport Police (BTP) have released an image of a £13,000 wood chipper which was stolen in Wigan.



The machine was stolen from near an area of rail line on Arch Lane in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The incident is reported to have happened between 4pm on Thursday January 10 and 10am on Friday January.

BTP have described the appliance as an orange GreenMech branded wood chipper.

Anyone who has more information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 280 of January 10.