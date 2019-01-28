Work begins on major new housing estate in Wigan

Work has begun on the first phase of a large new housing estate in Wigan.

A total of 157 homes are being built in the first phase of a 450-property development, called The Avenue, being constructed by Bellway on land off Wigan Road at Bryn.

Previously owned by Standish Estates, the 13.47-acre site will be turned into a development of three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached new build homes.

The company says the new homes will be complemented by a “beautiful new living environment for residents will be pockets of attractively landscaped open green space for all to enjoy.”

The estate was given unanimous approval by Wigan Council’s planning committee in December 2017, the then director for economy and environment, Karl Battersby, saying: “Appropriate developments like this one will enable people to find the right homes to establish themselves and their family in the borough.

“Good-quality new housing along with improved transport links and employment opportunities provides the right mix to keep our local economy growing.”

But the development had been opposed by some locals, Bryn Against Development member Alan Hardy saying: “It was not unexpected we would be defeated, but we are disappointed.”

Construction at The Avenue is expected to take two to three years, the first homes going on sale next month.