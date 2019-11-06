Work begins to transform former Wigan care home into affordable housing

A former care home in Wigan will be knocked down for affordable housing as part of scheme which could cost £2.2 million.

Wigan council has received planning consent to build 17 homes at Brackley House, all of which will be available for affordable rent.

The new-builds, a mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom properties, will look to satisfy local demand while bringing a vacant site back into use.

The former residents of Brackley House in Bentinck Street, Goose Green, were re-housed in a new facility on Little Lane last year.

Work is expected to start in December, with the council inviting bids from developers to take on the project last month.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of the council and cabinet member for regeneration at Wigan Council said: “Providing affordable, high-quality housing is a key priority for us to retain and attract families to Wigan Borough.

“We know there is a demand for council rented properties in the Goose Green area, so this development will support us to meet this need.

“If formally approved by cabinet later this month, it is hoped that the homes will be ready for occupying in early 2021.”

Brackley House is the latest residential development to be progressed by Wigan council as part of plans to invest in housing.

Other projects in for planning include 50 ‘extra care’ apartments and 19 bungalows on the Sandalwood Drive estate in Beech Hill, and a new care complex to replace the Wharfdale sheltered accommodation in Leigh.

According to tender notices for both projects, the Sandalwood project could cost £8.5 million, with work due to start in April 2020. Wharfdale, with an estimated cost of £7 million, is also due to start next April.

The Brackley House scheme will be partially funded through Homes England’s Shared Ownership and Affordable Housing programme, which aims to boost the number of affordable homes in England by March 2021.

Last year 297 affordable homes were built in Wigan borough, and a further 317 were built in 2017/18.

Less than 76 affordable homes were built between 2011 and 2014 – significantly fewer than the 277-a-year target set by Wigan council.