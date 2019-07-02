Work begins to widen bridge at start of new Wigan link road

Motorists driving between Chapel Lane and Poolstock may have been wondering what all the canalside commotion is where the two roads meet

It has now been revealed the work is in fact further evidence of the A49 link road development and sees a widening of the New Lions Bridge on Westwood Way.

Jones Bros is working with a specialist sub-contractor to conduct this work, which includes laying the foundations that will take the load of the redeveloped structure.

The sub-contractor is anticipated to be on site for around three weeks undertaking this and similar works. The new road, scheduled to be completed next spring runs from Westwood Park to the A49 at Goose Green.