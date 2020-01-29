Work underway at new play area in Haigh Woodland Park

Work has started to create a new children’s play area at Haigh Woodland Park.

It’s the latest children’s attraction funded by Wigan Council as part of their long-term plan to invest in the 250 acre woodland park and create a first-class tourist destination.

The new adventure play area and trim trail will include animal totems, balance beams, climbers and monkey bars. Additional picnic tables are also being installed for families.

Accessible equipment has been incorporated into the design to ensure the trail is disability friendly including a panel which helps to teach the alphabet in sign language.

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for transformation, finance and resources, said: “In the last two years we’ve seen a record number of visitors come to Haigh Woodland Park to enjoy the new attractions and beautiful surroundings.

“This new addition will fit perfectly into what’s already available and we hope it will encourage more visitors.”

Haigh Woodland Park has become a regional hotspot for tourism since major investment was completed in 2016.

Following £3.6m investment from the council, the park has become a real hub of activity offering something for everyone to enjoy all year round.

Coun Rehman added: “We look forward to seeing residents and those from further afield making the most of the fantastic park throughout 2020.”

Pete Burt, Director of Inspiring healthy lifestyles, said: “The Trim Trail is a great addition to the attractions at Haigh Woodland Park, which we hope will see more people getting active in the beautiful natural surroundings.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors as the space develops and see the woodland continue to grow as a regional destination.”

It is hoped work will be complete for February half-term.