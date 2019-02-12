World Cup winner Gordon Banks dies aged 81 England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has died at the age of 81, his former club Stoke have announced. We take a look back at his truly remarkable career 1966: The England Team pose with the Jules Rimet Trophy after winning the World Cup against West Germany at Wembley Getty Buy a Photo Gordon Banks (centre) of Leicester City F.C. preparing for the cup, 10th February 1966 Getty Buy a Photo England players Jimmy Greaves (left) Gordon Banks (2nd left) and Peter Thompson (c) train with England team mates in 1966. Getty Buy a Photo 27th July 1966: Gordon Banks signing autographs at Hendon Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7