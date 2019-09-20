Would you know how to spot the signs of sepsis?

There are around 250,000 cases of sepsis a year in the UK, according to the UK Sepsis Trust, and at least 46,000 people die every year as a result of the condition.

And on the latest World Sepsis Day last Friday, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) dedicated time to raise awareness to patients, their families and friends.

Joanne Gregson, Sepsis Nurse at WWL, hosted an information stand to educate about sepsis.

As part of her work at WWL, Joanne has been training and educating colleagues to recognise, screen and manage patients who are deteriorating with sepsis with her campaign, Think Sepsis!

Additionally, the Trust has introduced red sepsis response boxes to each ward throughout WWL and orange sepsis trolleys in the A&E and ambulatory assessment area departments.

Joanne said: “Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs.

“Patients with sepsis need to have treatment within one hour – known as the golden hour. In order to support this management, we have provided a box or trolley for health care professionals with all that is required to achieve this in one place at one time.”

How to spot sepsis in adults?

-Slurred speech or confusion;

- Extreme shivering or muscle pain;

- Passing no urine (in a day);

- Severe breathlessness;

- A feeling like you’re going to die; skin mottled or discoloured.

How to spot sepsis in children?

A child may have sepsis if he or she:

- Is breathing very fast;

- Is unwell with either a fever or very low temperature;

- Has a ‘fit’ or convulsion;

- Looks mottled, bluish, or pale;

- Has a rash that does not fade when you press it;

- Is very lethargic or difficult to wake;

- Feels abnormally cold to touch.

A child under five-years-old may have sepsis if he or she:

- Is not feeding;

- Is vomiting repeatedly;

- Has not passed urine for 12 hours.

Seek medical help urgently if you (or another person) develops any of these signs.