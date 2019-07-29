Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust's service is in full bloom at Chorley Flower Show

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s breast screening service was in full bloom this weekend at the Chorley Flower Show.

The plot in the Community Garden Section at the Astley Park event was aimed to promote the importance of breast screening to residents from Chorley and Leyland and to educate women to be ‘breast aware’.

With flowers and trees donated by Whitegates Farm Nurseries in Longton and Old Oak Farm Nurseries at Hoghton, the garden attracted the eye of many passers-by.

The garden’s theme of ‘darkness into light’ represented a patient’s journey through breast screening and was created by Janet Ellison, Patient Navigator for the South Lancashire Breast Screening Service.

The dark foliage towards the back of the garden reflected the anxiety or the worry that a patient may experience whilst having a breast screening examination.

Pink ribbons adorned the garden’s display board to show support to those who have breast cancer with additional blue plant pots to represent the 390 men who are diagnosed with the disease every year.

Towards the front of the garden light foliage and shimmering stars depicted hope and positivity whilst acting as a vivid celebration of life.

Posy pads, chrysanthemums, and sea holly were made into two breasts for the front of the garden by floristry students Fiona Huyton and Pinky Taylor.

Florist Fiona, who owns Willow Buds Flowers, and Pinky offered their services to Janet, adding that they wanted to help in any way they could and made the eye-catching display on short notice.

Janet’s efforts certainly paid off as the garden received the Silver Award in the judging.

On her special plot at the flower show Janet said: “I love gardening so this was a brilliant way of encouraging eligible women to attend their breast screening appointments.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of this weekend’s event and to be representing the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit.”

The Breast Screening Unit is currently screening at Chorley Hospital until mid-September and will then return in March 2020.

It will also be screening at the Leyland Civic Centre from mid-May to mid-August 2020.