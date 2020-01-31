Wuhan flight: Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Seven large coaches have arrived at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.

Seven large white Horseman coaches and four ambulances are currently waiting at the RAF's largest station.

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton

They are thought to be there to take the 150 UK nationals to be quarantined at a centre believed to be Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.

They will be monitored and treated if any symptoms develop and will be staying in an accommodation block usually designated for NHS staff.

The remaining passengers of the plane will then fly to another EU airport.

An onlooker at RAF Brize Norton said: "There's not much happening at the moment - but there are lots of staff walking around in combats and high vis vests.

"The coaches and ambulances arrived earlier this morning so they're just waiting for the passengers now, everyone is all on hands on deck at the moment."