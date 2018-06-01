Yearly tribute to popular Wiganer

Grieving family and friends of a popular young Wigan man who died in April are raising money for a suicide charity by launching a memorial trophy in his name.

Jordan Appleton, who has been described by friends as an “amazing lad” with a “heart of gold”, died on Monday, April 9.

Following his death there has been an outpouring of heartfelt tributes and messages of condolences for his family as well as flowers and photographs.

Since the loss of Jordan, his parents Pam and Neil Appleton, have been receiving support from Papyrus charity, which works to prevent suicide in young people.

In a heartfelt move the couple, alongside Cast NW - an angling group which helps young people through fishing and horticulture, have launched the Jordan Appleton Memorial Trophy.

The group, which has a site in Newburgh, has organised a full day competition in memory of the 23-year-old, and to raise money for the charity’s vital work.

A spokersperson for Cast NW said: “Jordan loved angling and the match will allow participants to understand the values angling brings to our lives.

“The match will become an annual event with a trophy presented to the winner.”

Jordan’s mum Pam has already spoken out to thank the hundreds of people who have come forward with messages and acts of support since the tragic loss of her son.

She hopes that the event will help to raise awareness of suicide in young men and to help prevent anyone else from suffering loss due to suicide.

Pam said: “Cast NW is run by our friends and this event they intend to do annually as close to Jordan’s birthday, on June 13, as they can. It’s an amazing place for disadvantaged and additional needs. Jordan loved fishing from a very young age.”

Since announcing the event Pam has received offers for items to raffle and auction off on the day. There will be a signed Wigan Warriors shirt up for grabs as well as a signed St Helens RL ball.

The new Mayor of Wigan, Coun Sue Greensmith, will be attending on the day.

Taking place on June 10, the tournament, which costs £20 a head, will include a breakfast sandwich followed by the tournament draw and a five-hour fishing session.

To find out more or to sign up call 01257 463012 or text 07939 233723.