YELLOW WARNING: Icy blast for residents in the North West

Freezing weather conditions are set to blast residents in the North West as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice kicks in.

Forecasters from the Met Office are warning residents to expect some of the coldest weather of the winter during the warning period which is set to start on Monday night from 8pm and continues until 3pm on Tuesday.

Between 1-3cm of snow is possible away from the coasts with up to 5cm predicted above 200 metres.

The chief forecaster said: "A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

"Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

Craig Snell, forecaster with the Met Office, said the whole country will be affected over the next few days.

He said: "We've got a weather warning which came into force from 6pm on Sunday which affects the east coast of England.

"Untreated surfaces will be prone to some ice and there could be some disruption to travel."

Snow and ice are expected to affect the east England, London and the south east of England until 10am on Monday with rain, sleet and snow showers likely and up to 1-3cm of snow expected over the hills.

Mr Snell added: "It's going to be a very cold spell across the UK and our message is to allow some extra time for your journeys."