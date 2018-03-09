You'll live 10 years longer if you live in this area of Wigan ...

There is almost a 10-year difference in the life expectancy of Wiganers living in different areas of the borough.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics has revealed the average ages at which men and women in each Wigan ward die and the results show a shocking geographical contrast.

Ince - low life expectancy

The figures, collected from the last census conducted in 2011, highlight a huge gap in health between areas.

Men living in Winstanley live the oldest to around 83 years old on average, based upon their life expectancy at birth, however Hindley men on average die at 74.4 years of age - despite only living six miles down the road.

Similarly, Winstanley women have a much higher life expectancy compared to their neighbours in Ince.

The average woman living in Winstanley will live to around 87.6 years of age, but just five miles down the road in Ince, the average woman will die aged 77.

Out of the borough’s 25 wards, there are eight areas where women are not expected to live above the age of 80, leaving 17 where the life expectancy is into the 80s.

These are Leigh East and Ince where the estimate is 77, Douglas at 77.4, Leigh West and Pemberton at 79.1, Abram at 79.4 and Hindley at 79.9.

In contrast there are only two areas in the borough where men live above 80 on average, those being Winstanley and Standish with Langtree.

However, Douglas, Leigh East, Leigh West and Ince join Hindley in the wards with the lowest life expectancy, with men in each of these areas dying younger than 75 years on average.

The data also reveals the “healthy life expectancy” of each area, which represents the years of life the average person will spend in “good” health. Once again, Winstanley tops the charts for healthy life expectancy, with women getting well into their late 60s (67.6 years old) before their health deteriorates, compared to woman in Ince who will fall into ill health 14 years younger (53.6 years old).

Men are more likely to stay healthy until almost 67 in Winstanley, but again in Ince the average male will only have good health until they are just over 53 years old.

Prof Kate Ardern, director of public health at Wigan Council, said: ““In the past three years Healthy Life expectancy has increased in the borough by one month for males and 23 months for females.

“In the past six years early deaths attributed to CVD have reduced by 29 percent for males and 25 percent for females, early deaths attributed to cancer have reduced by 16 percent for males and 9 percent for females.

“Hospital stays for alcohol related harm reduced from 2,358 in 2014/15 to 2,192 in 2015/16, and smoking rates at time of giving birth have reduced from 16.7 perc ent in 2016 to 14.8 per cent in 2017, which shows the greatest improvement for four years.

“We think it’s important to get children into a healthy lifestyle early on and that why we have supported 55 Primary Schools and 18 Nurseries who are now doing the Daily Mile, that’s over 12,000 children taking part every day.

All childhood vaccination programmes achieve a 95 percent uptake including MMR and children in care, this is better than the England average.”

The figures correlate to those released last month depicting child poverty across the borough wards.

In a similar fashion, Winstanley was classed as the most affluent in the borough with only 3.5 per cent of its families living below the breadline, whereas both Hindley and Ince were regarded as two of the poorest wards, with almost a quarter of children living in poverty.

Prof Ardern: “It’s important to remember the data released today by the Office for National Statistics only offers a snapshot of life expectancy for small areas of the borough, and was completed four years ago.

“Public Health England produces annual data on inequality in life expectancy, so while using slightly different methodology it offers us the opportunity to see changes over time.

“The latest data from 2014/16 compared to the previous year shows that inequality has reduced for males and stayed the same for females in the borough.

“Over the same time period, inequality for England overall has increased by 0.1 and 0.2 years respectively, which points to a national increase.

“Through The Deal for Health and Wellness and we are doing a huge amount of work to encourage people to lead healthier, more active lives and the results are beginning to show.”

Men's life expectancy:

Hindley 74.4

Douglas 74.6

Leigh East 74.8

Leigh West 74.8

Ince 74.8

Atherton 75.3

Worsley Mesnes 75.4

Wigan Central 75.9

Pemberton 76.1

Abram 76.6

Bryn 77.7

Atherleigh 78

Wigan West 78.2

Tyldesley 78.3

Leigh South 78.4

Aspull 78.5

Ashton 78.6

Hindley Green 78.8

Lowton East 78.9

Standish with Langtree 79.1

Golborne and Lowton 79.2

Orrell 79.6

Astley Mosley Common 79.6

Shevington 81.1

Winstanley 83

Women's life expectancy:

Leigh East 77

Ince 77

Douglas 77.4

Worsley Mesnes 77.6

Leigh West 79.1

Pemberton 79.1

Abram 79.4

Hindley Green 79.9

Atherton 80.4

Golborne 80.9

Bryn 81.1

Ashton 81.4

Aspull 81.5

Wigan West 81.9

Wigan Central 82

Atherligh 82.3

Lowton East 82.7

Astley Mosley 82.9

Leigh South 83

Hindley Green 83

Tyldesley 83.6

Orrell 83.9

Standish with Langtree 84.4

Shevington 84.9

Winstanley 87.6