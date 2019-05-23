You will soon be able to catch a train from Wigan to North Korea

Manchester, London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Pyongyang ... you'll soon be able to reach them all on a train from Wigan!



From next year, intrepid globe trotters will be able to embark on a journey to the North Korean capital from Wigan North Western.

The trip will begin right here in Wigan, where travellers will be treated to a pie barm before heading on to spend time in London, Brussels, Berlin, Warsaw, Moscow, Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar, Beijing.

The trip will finally reach Pyongyang on May 19.

You'll then spend four nights seeing the sites in Pyongyang, visiting the DMZ and travelling over to Mt Myohyang.

Organised by Wigan-based Lupine Travel, the once-in-a-lifetime expedition will cost £3,195. The price includes accommodation, meals and a tour guide, but excludes visas to certain countries and travel insurance.

You'll even be able to extend your stay in North Korea by an extra three nights for £450, visiting Wonsan on the East Coast and Mt Kumgang National Park.

Lupine Travel prides itself on finding "secure routes offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences in unique and hard-to-reach destinations."

You can find out more about the trip here