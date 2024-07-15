Young child and adult escape blazing car on Wigan borough road
People working nearby rushed to help after the blaze on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, which happened shortly after 12.30pm today.
The young child and adult were already out of the car by the time emergency services arrived. They were rushed to hospital but the extent of their injuries, if any, is not known.
Police cordoned off the road between Hawthorn Avenue and Long Lane for several hours while emergency crews dealt with the incident.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The car is not believed to be an electric vehicle.
A fire service spokesman said: “At shortly after 12.30pm one fire engine from Hindley Community Fire Station attended a car fire on Atherton Road, Hindley Green.
“Firefighters have extinguished the fire and remain at the scene, alongside colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police.”
