A young child and an adult managed to escape after the car in which they were travelling was engulfed in flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People working nearby rushed to help after the blaze on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, which happened shortly after 12.30pm today.

The young child and adult were already out of the car by the time emergency services arrived. They were rushed to hospital but the extent of their injuries, if any, is not known.

Police cordoned off the road between Hawthorn Avenue and Long Lane for several hours while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The car is not believed to be an electric vehicle.

A fire service spokesman said: “At shortly after 12.30pm one fire engine from Hindley Community Fire Station attended a car fire on Atherton Road, Hindley Green.

“Firefighters have extinguished the fire and remain at the scene, alongside colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police.”