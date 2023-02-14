News you can trust since 1853
Young driver's lucky escape after his car ends up on its roof in a Wigan motorway smash

A young motorist had a fortunate escape after his car collided with a truck and ended up on its roof in rush hour traffic on the motorway at Wigan.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 9:13am

The red Mini and the much bigger vehicle crashed on the southbound carriageway of the M6 at Orrell shortly after 6pm on Monday February 13.

A crew from Wigan fire station briefly closed all three lanes while the upended car was righted, the occupant in his 20s having already got out of it before they arrived.

The M6 at Orrell
A spokesman said that the young man did not appear to have been seriously hurt although he was handed over to paramedics for a check-up and any treatment.

It is believed the driver of the lorry, who was in his 40s, was unharmed in the incident.

