Young driver's lucky escape after his car ends up on its roof in a Wigan motorway smash
A young motorist had a fortunate escape after his car collided with a truck and ended up on its roof in rush hour traffic on the motorway at Wigan.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 9:13am
The red Mini and the much bigger vehicle crashed on the southbound carriageway of the M6 at Orrell shortly after 6pm on Monday February 13.
A crew from Wigan fire station briefly closed all three lanes while the upended car was righted, the occupant in his 20s having already got out of it before they arrived.