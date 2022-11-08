Young Ellie is top of the crops after being shortlisted for the Hairstylist Of The Year award

Ellie Pye

Ellie Pye, a 20-year-old from Ashton-In-Makerfield, works at Ooh La La Hair Boutique on Bolton Road and is a finalist in the Hair & Beauty Awards 2023 for the category Hairstylist Of The Year.

She has been invited to attend a red carpet event in Birmingham and has already received a certificate of recognition.

Elllie has been in the hairdressing industry from the age of 14, starting out as a Saturday girl anda rising to become a full-time stylist.

She said: “As a stylist I believe you need to be creative, honest and artistic. My greatest achievement would be knowing how special and confident my clients feel walking out of the salon.

"I am beyond proud of myself to be awarded a certificate of recognition for the Hair & Beauty Awards 2023 and to attend the red carpet event in Birmingham.

“It requires dedication and commitment to work besides new and regular clients to fullfil their needs. My favourite part of being a stylist is colouring.

"I see each client as a blank canvas ready to paint something creative on their hair. I enjoy crazy colour, balayages and face framing. I hope to specialise in this and teach others my techniques.

“From being a young age I have always wanted to be a hairdresser. My mum has always been my biggest inspiration/ supporter to pursue my dreams in becoming a professional hairstylist, travelling all around the world.”

Ellie has a Level 2 NVQ qualification and it will only be a month before she receives her Level 3 NVQ.

But it has not all been plain sailing.

She said: “My downfall in my journey so far, has been during covid, working from home not being able to chat to clients on a daily basis and making them feel special.

"During my level 2 I lacked the confidence for my shorter cuts. Now I have gained that confidence and I am able to do that.

“I aim to go on a blonde professional course to help others gain knowledge of colouring the correct way. I have an Instagram account to show off my work and promote my work to others. I like to show the before and after pictures to show off the technique and creativity it requires during each service.

“Hairdressing has been a huge part of my life from the age of 14. Since then I have gained confidence and independence.

"Simple jobs such as asking a client for a cup of tea wused to be nerve-racking, but now I can make any conversation to my client.

“Every day in the salon is different, therefore I experience new challenges. ‘I love it when a client walks in and lets me work my magic on their hair, weather that may be a crazy colour using different colours or something as simple as a balayage.

“My boss is proud of my achievements I have made throughout my career and has pushed me to the best of my ability, which I am so thankful for and it has made me the hairdresser I am today.