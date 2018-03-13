Young Wigan artist's digital images of musicians

A Wigan teenager’s hopes of a breakthrough into the creative fields moved a step closer after she launched an exciting new digital artwork project.

Charlotte Jeacock is honing her digital art skills by creating a series of drawings to some of the greatest musicians of all time.

Charlotte Jeacock with her Manchester bee image

The 17-year-old from Orrell has been getting to grips with her new digital canvas to diversify her portfolio.

The project so far has included icons from The Beatles to Blondie, with scores more in-between.

Charlotte said: “This project consists of a completely new style and direction.

“I am excited and intrigued to see how my second campaign will go, and am hoping it will be as successful as the first. Music has always been one of the most important aspects of my life. From going to live shows, contributing to school bands and performances, strumming a guitar in my bedroom, and blasting anthems in the car, music - as well as art - is definitely part of me.

“For this series of artwork, I have included a large range of my favourite musicians, of whom I perceive as the most influential and iconic. I have also incorporated my admiration for abstract artwork, and pop art, by creating designs which lend themselves to both styles.”

Charlotte is diversifying her portfolio after successfully raising funds to embark upon a project of animal sketches penned onto maps of their origins.

She added: “Since my first Kickstarter campaign, I have definitely learnt a lot. I have been completely and utterly overwhelmed by the response, not only reaching my goal, but being able to produce and submit my artwork to many different countries across the world.

“The kind comments I have received have given me a new confidence and drive to keep producing artwork, and building upon my dream.”

It’s another step for the Winstanley College student, who harbours dreams of securing a place on a highly competitive course at the University of the Arts in London.

To find out more about Charlotte’s portfolio, visit artbycharlotte4.wixsite.com/charlotte