Young Wigan drinkers to get ‘guardian angels’

Funding has been secured to recruit an extra 150 staff to work in clubs and venues in Wigan and the rest of Greater Manchester to support the welfare and wellbeing of young people on a night out.

Drinkaware Crew staff have been successfully operating in Bolton since 2016 and work is currently taking place to extend it into Altrincham.

Now though, Greater Manchester’s Night-Time adviser Sacha Lord has secured the funding to train an additional 150 staff across the rest of the city-region with Drinkaware.

Working in pairs, Drinkaware Crew mingle with customers in bars and clubs to promote a positive social atmosphere and help those who may be vulnerable as a result of drinking too much alcohol.

They can reunite lost customers with friends, help people into taxis or just provide a valuable shoulder to cry on.

Mr Lord said: “We all know that a night out in Greater Manchester is one of the best in the world and we want to ensure that all our residents and visitors have chance to enjoy themselves, safely.

“Drinkaware are the perfect partners to work with on this and we are delighted they have committed to extend their crew training and e-learning programmes to all of the boroughs across Greater Manchester.

“We look forward to rolling out these fantastic initiatives in 2019.”

Drinkaware Crew currently operates across the country, including in Nottingham, Exeter, Plymouth and Cheltenham.

Benefits include smoother, more efficient running of venues in the night-time economy, positioning venues as a responsible outlet with an active interest in customer, and most importantly – keeping people safe.

Rommel Moseley, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Drinkaware said: “Drinkaware is delighted to be expanding our successful Drinkaware Crew and Vulnerability training across Greater Manchester to support the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the Night Time Adviser in keeping people safe on a night out whilst promoting a vibrant night time economy.”

Any clubs and venues interested in getting involved can message Sacha directly on Twitter @Sacha_Lord or email NightAdviser@greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk