Young Wigan mum’s death crash inquiry continues

An investigation into a crash which claimed the life of a 26-year-old Wigan mother-of-one in the early hours of Saturday is still ongoing.



Chloe Haydock suffered fatal injuries after a blue Ford Fiesta was in collision with a wall in Gathurst Road, close to the railway station, at 2.20am.

Chloe Haydock

Read more: Tributes pour in for young mum killed in car crash

Officers from the police’s serious collision investigation unit have been waiting to question the driver, said to be man in his 30s, who was left in a serious but non-life threatening condition as a result of the crash.

Chloe was a mother to 18-month-old Leo and is thought to have lived locally.

Her mother Lynn said the family, also including brother Craig, had been left “totally devastated” by their loss.

Several floral tributes have been left at the scene.