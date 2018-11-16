'As the smoke settles, let’s clamp down on fireworks'

As the smoke settles on another Bonfire Night, surely it is about time that the Government introduced legislation ensuring that all bonfires are confined to organised events by councils and act as charity fundraisers.

They should only be allowed on November 5.

The 11pm watershed for setting them off is constantly ignored and I have heard of fire crews being ambushed by a gang of feral youths hurling fireworks at them. This is a scenario experienced by the emergency services around the country.

A newsagents had his shop window shattered by an exploding firework thrown indiscriminately. Sadly his insurance will not cover the total cost of repair.

Fireworks are attractively packaged for marketing reasons and I would recommend that mandatory graphic warnings should be displayed similar to those on cigarette packets, alerting users of the serious injuries that can be caused. Despite awareness campaigns and repeated safety warnings in the build-up to Bonfire Night, 4,436 individuals attended A&E Departments last year with injuries caused by fireworks – a statistic that has doubled in seven years.

We should also bear in mind the concern of pet owners, asthma sufferers and the elderly living alone and give fireworks a rocket.

Jim Oldcorn

Address supplied

Disability should not be a barrier

This month we marked Learning Disability Work Week, to celebrate the contributions that people with a learning disability can make in the workplace. Did your readers know that approximately eight out of 10 working age people with a learning disability have mild or moderate learning disabilities, but less than two out of 10 are in employment?

We are passionate that having a disability should never be a barrier to people living their lives to the fullest. We support people with a wide range of disabilities, providing them with a stimulating environment where they feel valued and are able to flourish. I work for Revitalise – an amazing charity that provides respite holidays for disabled people and carers, at our Sandpipers respite holiday centre in Southport. Our holidays are all about enabling our guests to enjoy new experiences and to spend time enjoying each other’s company.

With the support of our volunteers, we create a relaxed environment where our guests can freely interact with one another, while building upon their skills and confidence – something that can be incredibly beneficial, not only personally, but professionally too.

We are expanding our variety of themed weeks for 2019, with the introduction of specialist weeks dedicated to guests with learning disabilities. Packed with everything that our guests usually expect from a Revitalise holiday – live entertainment, a variety of excursions and the opportunity to make new friends – our learning disability weeks will offer even greater vibrancy, with each and every aspect of the break tailored to their needs. To find out more about Revitalise, our breaks or to discover ways that we may be able to help you, visit: www.revitalise.org.uk or call: 0303 303 0145.

Stephanie Stone

Revitalise

Being aware

of symptoms

Nearly 400 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year in Greater Manchester, and tragically one in four people won’t survive for a month. Three in four won’t survive for a year, making pancreatic cancer the quickest killing cancer.

Despite being the cancer with the worst outcomes, many people are unaware of the disease and the devastating impact it can have.

As World Pancreatic Cancer Day approaches (November 15), I urge your readers to find out more about the disease and spread the world about its symptoms.

An increased awareness of the symptoms, which include tummy and back pain, indigestion, itchy skin or yellow skin or eyes, unexplained weight loss and oily floating poo, could lead to more people being diagnosed at an earlier stage. The earlier people are diagnosed, the earlier they can be treated, and it may increase their chances of being eligible for life-saving surgery.

Your readers can find more information about World Pancreatic Cancer Day at www.worldpancreaticcancerday.org or call the Pancreatic Cancer UK Support Line (Freecall: 0808 801 0707).

Dianne Dobson

Pancreatic Cancer UK