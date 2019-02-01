'Banks should remember their elderly customers'

The disclosure that Santander is closing even more branches is appalling.

This is typical of the new trend of banks to force us ‘oldies’ to use the internet to bank, meaning that the banks save money, both on staff and premises.

That might be fine from their point of view, but many of us don’t wish to use the internet to bank.

What many banks fail to realise is that not all of us have access to the internet.

Many older folk are unable to afford the astronomical cost of line rental and broadband.

Many prefer to deal with a real person and not struggle with obstacle-ridden websites or alternatively, in some cases, a faceless wonder at the end of a phoneline.

Maybe if Santander stopped sponsoring overpaid racing drivers, they wouldn’t need to close so many branches.

Karl Sheridan

Address supplied

brexit

Very sensible for once, Jacob

“We could have two referendums.

“As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after

the renegotiation is completed.”

Who said this?

None other than arch Brexiteer, Jacob Rees-Mogg, speaking in the UK Parliament on October 24, 2011.

Very sensible for once, Jacob.

Now we know the facts, let the people vote and decide.

Mr D Smith

via email