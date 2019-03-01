'NHS staff: We’re upset about Brexit’s impact on services'

As doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from the North West, we see the damage Brexit is already inflicting on our treasured National Health Service. Make no mistake about it. Brexit is costing us lives.

No one voted to leave the NHS overstretched and underfunded. We were promised an extra £350m a week. But today, our NHS is facing a nightmare.

The loss of thousands of

European staff has led to crippling staff shortages. In the North West alone, almost 20,000 doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals have come from the EU, according to data unearthed by Best for Britain and Tech for UK. EU staff make an invaluable contribution to our hospitals, helping provide the highest standard of care. So let’s be clear when we talk about EU staff leaving our hospitals.

We are not just losing trusted colleagues. We are losing our friends.

We know the Government’s Brexit deal would be terrible for Britain and for patients’ health.

It would mean giving up

access to nuclear isotopes for cancer treatment by leaving Euratom.

And a “no deal” would be even worse.

Instead of focusing on patient care, the NHS is having to stockpile medicines and even body bags.

It is outrageous that the

Government is still toying with a cliff-edge Brexit.

That’s why we absolutely cannot allow Brexit to cause more damage than it already has. We will make our voices heard, to stop the Government from running our world-class NHS into the ground.

That’s why we, the undersigned, urge our MPs to stop this harmful Brexit.

Linda Hancock

Healthcare worker from Wigan

Robert Wheatley, Doctor

Brian Weldon, Doctor

Gwen Kneale, Nurse

Philip McLaughlin

Healthcare worker

Alison Wharton, Healthcare worker