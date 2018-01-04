Readers' lessons: January 1

Put our country first and make passports in Britain

Jacob Rees-Mogg says the new navy passports must be made in Britain when we leave the hated EU.

The contract under EU law must be put out to tender for all members states.

The UK Government must do what all EU countries have done in the past by favouring their own tender over all the others. Britain has always played fair, obeying all EU rules to the letter. Other countries only obey the rules if it suits them.

David Cameron gave a £3bn contract to Germany’s company Siemens instead of Canada’s Bombardier based in Derby.

His feeble excuse was that his hands were tied under EU rules.

It was always the same with Cameron, when the EU said “jump”, Dave always said “how high?”

Theresa May must be more like Thatcher and put her own country first and make sure our passports are British

made.

Terry Watson

Address supplied

We have to look the other way

I am often blinded, when driving, by the new extra bright headlights from

the back and from the

front.

I’m not the only one.

It is more likely 4x4s, BMWs, Audi, larger vans

and new buses that are the worst.

I have to drive through it.

We are supposed to slow down or stop if we cannot see where we are going. Imagine the queues.

I thought dipped lights should shine downwards and to the left so as not to dazzle other road users, including pedestrians, and not across to the right to light up the right-hand side of the road.

I’ve seen this three foot up a side wall.

It seems to me new designers don’t understand why things are the way they are.

Electric handbrakes means it is easier to stand with your foot on the brake than use the handbrake, thus dazzling the person behind.

But the problem I have is the black area left between the lights of cars approaching.

This means I cannot see in this area and it blots out things such as street furniture, that is not seen until it makes the lights flash as they pass behind, or the pedestrian who suddenly appears in front from in between the row of vehicles.

Some cars have “self-levelling” lights.

Now this tells me they do not shine down and, as they are brighter, they shine further and dazzle from a longer distance, especially over the brow of a rise.

We have had a report about the increase in light pollution that the world emits.

What do the powers-that-be expect when vehicles can have headlights as bright as they are?

My lights are adjustable filament bulbs and point down as low as they go for commuting.

This is enough to see with the road lights but it does not dazzle anyone.

What happened to the “dim” dip that was proposed not long back?

Then we have the cyclists who now have lights as bright as car lights but without the control as to where they position or point them.

Still, it must be keeping the garages in work with all the MOT failures for vehicles’ light aim.

I don’t think there is anything we can do about it – just look the other way.

Stephen Hunter

via email

A distinct sign

of independence

News that British passports will return to having blue covers after Brexit is music to my ears. I will be delighted to get rid of the burgundy passport we have been lumbered with since 1988 as members of the European Union.

As well as the new one being more secure, it will be a distinct sign to show we have regained our independence and can proudly hold our heads up as UK citizens.

While the Brexit talks are taking longer than we had hoped for and there is much still to be ironed out, we are nevertheless heading towards the exit and the passport news is another step on that overdue journey.

Paul Nuttall

MEP

North West UK

Independence Party

