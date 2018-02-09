Readers' letters - February 7

Shale gas industry will ruin our countryside

Until recently I was ambivalent about

fracking.

Recently, however, I have been looking at independent research relating to it and I’m now very much against it for many reasons.

It would industrialise our countryside.

It diverts huge amounts of fresh water and results in large quantities of contaminated water which needs to be disposed of... to where?

The abandoned

wells will need to be capped, monitored and maintained for many years.

Agricultural land could be contaminated for the foreseeable future.

Companies will cut corners, regardless of regulations, and who

will pay for the clean-

up?

We should not be bullied by Government and greedy corporations.

We all need to look further into what those with vested interests are telling us.

Yvonne Ward

Address supplied

Trump’s wrong but changes

are needed

Re: UK health system ‘not working’ – Trump.

Trump is wrong.

The NHS does thousands of great things for people every day and treatment is free at the point of need.

However, changes need to be made to ensure it can continue to provide first class health care. These are:

1. Compulsory health insurance for all non-EU visitors to this country.

2. Proper recovery of treatment costs for EU nationals through EHIC system.

3. Transparent funding for NHS via national insurance contributions.

4. End ridiculous contracts with drug companies that rip off the NHS. Buy generic drugs rather than branded drugs that do the same thing.

5. Remove over-the-counter treatments such as paracetamol, aspirin and so on from the list of things available on prescription.

Graeme Stringer

via Wigan Post

Facebook

US healthcare is unaffordable

Re: UK health system ‘not working’ – Trump.

He’s got a cheek.

My American friend’s mum had dreadful leg ulcers but couldn’t afford medical attention as insurance was too high.

It was six years before they were seen as they had to save up to pay an insurance premium.

Medical insurance is SO expensive. Unless you have a really good job it’s unaffordable.

Paulina Dickson

via Wigan Post

Facebook



Fracking will damage climate

There are many reasons why fracking is a “dirty” industry, but above them all is fracking’s contribution to the most serious threat that mankind has ever faced.

The scientific consensus borders on absolute – climate breakdown is already with

us and increasing in intensity.

Without a drastic change in our use of fossil fuels, there will be serious consequences.

The public have a right to know what the impact of fracking will be.

There is no longer time for trite opinions on this subject from people who have no scientific knowledge whatsoever.

Brian Appleby

via email

Nurses don’t require degrees

Is it really surprising that there are fewer applications for nursing training?

Is a degree really necessary for many of the tasks carried out by our nurses?

I admit that the advances in medical treatments mean that nurses may be required to have a deeper knowledge than in previous times, but looking after patients sympathetically does not need a degree.

Hilary Andrews

Address

supplied