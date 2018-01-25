Readers' letters - January 24

‘We are truly governed by the worst among us’

In life, many of us live by the dictum ‘deeds not words’, meaning talk can be cheap and we should primarily judge on actions. So what of our minority Tory government?

In terms of both deeds, and now words from some of their MPs and prominent media supporters, we are seeing a truly terrifying synergy.

We have an appalling government addicted to the failed dogma of austerity.

Since 2010, most workers have seen their pay cut as a result of wage freezes, one in five workers earn below the living wage, poverty has sky-rocketed, living standards are flatlining and social mobility has plummeted. They have created an unprecedented crisis in the NHS and are privatising it.

Every other public service is also in crisis and subject to massive cuts including a third fewer firefighters and 20,000 fewer police.

These deeds have made Britain less wealthy, less healthy, less happy, and have immiserated millions.

So what of words? According to the Conservative Youth co-ordinator, Ben Bradley MP, the poor should be sterilised and our public servants should quit if they don’t think they’re paid enough!

Added to that was the appointment of a man to the universities watchdog who thinks working class students are “stains” and has made obscene comments about starving children.

Unbelievably Theresa May has supported both of them. So now we hear the vicious words of those committing the vicious deeds. We are truly governed by the worst among us.

James Sorah

via email