Readers' letters - January 8

What a Carry On – we can’t have a laugh anymore

Some of us were able to enjoy the frivolity of a hamper of Carry On films over Christmas.

Thank goodness for that era of British ‘holiday postcard’ humour to make us laugh and to get some sense of reality back!

It is funny how a group of adult men and women managed to work together in the 1960s and 70s and make us all laugh.

How did Messrs Scott, Syms and James manage all that titillation and innuendo without anybody screaming sexual harassment or intimidation? How?

Because they were all mature adults, enjoying themselves in the entertainment of others.

In today’s atmosphere of PC and not wanting to say, or do, anything that might be misinterpreted, our society is reducing itself to one of any inability to laugh at oneself and others for fear of being accused of sexual harassment, racism and prejudice.

Can we not all remember the humour of Dave Allen, Frankie Howard and Peter Cook?

We could do with a few Hattie Jacques and Thora Hirds today to re-establish our sanity and a sense of proportion.

What sort of society have we created where one minute we are teaching our infants about same-sex marriage and their transgender options, when in the next breath, adults are claiming sexual assault when they are helped on to a bus or train?

What a Carry On!

Can we all try to be a bit more grown up in 2018?

Paul Emsley

via email

Take on our swimming challenge

Diabetes UK is looking for people from Wigan to take on the swimming challenge of the year, Swim22, between February 22 and May 22.

As a Swim22 challenger, you’ll swim an incredible 22 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English

Channel – in your local

pool, while making a difference with each and every splash.

You can take on the swim challenge alone or, better still, get your family, friends and colleagues involved.

You can even split the distance between a team

to make it easier for everyone.

Swimming is a fantastic way to stay fit and healthy, have fun and set yourself a challenge. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fundraising advice.

Every day, around 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes.

When diabetes is not well managed, it is associated with serious complications including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease and amputations.

Every length you complete and every pound you raise will get us closer

to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.

To sign up, just visit https://www.diabetes.org.uk/get_involved/fundraising-events/swim22

There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.

Stephen Ryan

Head of the North

Diabetes UK

Have a further referendum

At the time of the EU referendum, I, like millions of others, wasn’t aware of the implications of voting to leave.

As a result, a small margin carried the vote and off we went.

Since then, I have had time to follow events and I am concerned that we appear to be blundering on without any firm benefits for leaving.

There is a great danger that the United Kingdom will disintegrate and the necessary overseas doctors, nurses, hotel staff and manual farm workers will no longer be available.

Banks are already threatening to move abroad and the wealth of the country will decline.

We will become isolated in world matters and vulnerable in terms of negotiations.

Instead of blundering on, it would make sense for Theresa May to hold a further referendum to see whether the public confirms the decision to leave or puts pressure on her to invest the cash in this country instead of bribing Europe.

Perhaps Jeremy Corbyn could inject more pressure rather than sitting on the fence, watching events that will change all our lives.

Frank Saggerson

via email

Get Tories out

Re: Jeremy Hunt’s apology for cancellation of NHS operations. Get the whole lot of them out and away from the NHS before they finish it off.

Tom Shaw

via email

