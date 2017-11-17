Readers’ letters - November 15

Is Universal Basic Income answer to automated future?

Across all wards, in all council estates, you will find people striving for a better future, trying to claw their way out of working poverty.

Too many people are seeking too few jobs, but the fact remains industries are being phased-out through automation.

This simply means that workers ‘will’ be replaced by machines (self-serve checkouts, drone deliveries, online supermarkets). This is nothing new and has happened throughout industrial history.

Therefore there’s two very achievable options we can choose.

We can encourage new start-ups through condition-free grants or start encouraging any growing industry that still relies on people (such as electric vehicles, renewable technology, cycling culture, NHS).

Unfortunately our Government seems too focused on denying these.

Either way solutions must be found or we will be facing another generation of wasted potential, maybe the ‘Universal Basic Income” could help avoid this? At the very least, these are worth a try.

Jaimes Lewis Moran

Member of Green Party

Spurious to link Brexit and Catalonia votes

I did not vote in the Brexit referendum.

It was the first time since I became eligible to vote that I failed to do so.

I felt it was a decision that would affect the young the most and they should be given the opportunity to determine the result.

I was prepared to accept, with good grace, an in or out vote. Even so, I could not allow the spurious attempt by John Turley (Wigan Post Letters, November 7) to link the Catalonia vote and Brexit to pass without comment.

The Catalonia “referendum” was illegal

and many Spanish remainers decided to boycott the vote.

This was not the case with Brexit.

The Brexit referendum was in the Conservative Party manifesto and there was plenty of time for people to make up their minds as to which way they wanted to vote.

Arguably, people voted for David Cameron in order to have the opportunity to vote on this issue.

In 1975, when we voted to join a trading community (at least that is what I thought we were doing), there was no offer of a second vote.

On this occasion, 65 per cent voted yes on a 67 per cent turnout – quite a large majority.

Had voters known at the time what the EU was going to turn into, would the result have been the same?

David Butcher

via email

Rudderless Government

Since this Government’s disastrous results in June’s General Election, things appear to be going from bad to worse and, without doubt, it has been severely weakened as a result and its misfortunes continue by the day.

Now we have had two senior Cabinet Ministers resign within a week and, as there may be more to follow due to various allegations, it seems it is now rudderless.

It is time to get a grip of the situation.

I would suggest a Cabinet reshuffle to bring in fresh talent, to stop in-fighting and get on with what we pay them for – governing the country. If they fail, it will spell disaster for the country and be likely to halt Brexit.

Philip Griffiths

via email