Readers’ letters - November 22

People in general no longer trust the political class. The referendum, the elections of Trump and Macron, the emergence of ‘outsider’ parties point to a breakdown in trust between the electorate and the political establishment.

The main reason for this is because politicians have failed to stand up for the nation.

Economic and geopolitical issues are important but far more important is the question of identity, who are we, where are we, and what is it that binds us together. This has become the key question across Europe and the USA.

Identity is the foundation of trust.

Politics assumes there is a shared identity. That is why it is serious when trust collapses.

Western Liberal democracies are experiencing a crisis of identity.

The ‘we’ has been diluted by globalisation and mass immigration.

To make matters worse, we cannot question this in a fair and reasonable manner without being accused of racism and xenophobia. This means that one cannot assess the costs and benefits in a calm and rational manner. The result is we no longer are prepared to trust our politicians.

Identity is connected to sovereignty. Democracy is impossible without a ‘we’. A united, shared sense of belonging is crucial. Patriotism is not a hatred of others, it is a love of what is ours. It is based on respect. It seeks to include not exclude.

In a brilliant short essay, entitled The Lion and the Unicorn, George Orwell spelt this out as the Nazis threatened our very existence in 1940. I recommend it to all politicians. It is the voice of sanity at a time of near madness.

Dr Barry Clayton

Address supplied

Stop harassing cyclists on roads

Following a warning that loneliness is as bad for human health as a long-term illness, Swedish scientists have found that having a dog in the home reduces the risk of heart attacks and other fatal conditions, especially in people living alone.

Also, there’s the benefit from the exercise of walking a dog, plus the social benefit of talking to other dog lovers.

Just as exercise from walking a dog is beneficial, so is riding a bicycle.

However, when people ride a bicycle, they are often subjected to abuse, harassment, and close passes.

If a dog owner was threatened countless times every time they took their dog for a walk, it would surely make them ill.

Last year in the UK, over 120 cyclists were killed, and hundreds more were injured to the point of giving up cycling, or being disabled.

How many dog walkers were killed and injured? If all dog walkers were constantly harassed because of dog fouling, it would be unacceptable. So why is the constant harassment of all cyclists acceptable because a few jump red lights?

Isn’t it the case that aggressive dogs and aggressive drivers are ‘no good to man or beast’?

If we had tougher laws to rid society of ALL manner of aggression – before it kills – it would surely improve the nation’s health no end.

In the wrong hands, motor vehicles can be as lethal as bullets and bombs.

Allan Ramsay

Radcliffe

The solution to homes shortage

It is vital that the Government lifts the cap on the amount councils can borrow to build homes and remove that borrowing from contributing to the national debt.

That is essential to provide a sustainable long-term financial framework for councils to invest in desperately-needed new homes.

All social housing must be treated the same and council housebuilding must be part of the solution if we are to stand any chance of solving our chronic housing shortage. The Chancellor needs to use the Autumn Budget to let councils borrow to build again.

It is also important that housing associations continue to work with councils to provide the affordable homes our communities need.

Coun Martin Tett

Local Government Association