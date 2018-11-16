'We hear about human rights – what about responsibilities?'

We hear so much about our human rights, but no one ever mentions human responsibilities.

If we are the intelligent creatures at the top of the food chain, that we are supposed to be, surely we must accept our own responsibility.

There are so many things we should take responsibility for but the most simple one and one which blights our towns, cities and countryside is litter.

Surely it isn’t too difficult to pick up litter and place it in a bin? Those who throw rubbish from cars – whole carrier bags full – must be either simpletons or just plain lazy, dirty and thoughtless.

Political correctness impedes many people from speaking their mind – it is now rather like Big Brother written by George Orwell.

It really is time we stood firm.

Perhaps good citizenship classes should be taught – to adults primarily and then to schools.

It seems these higher primates don’t deserve the title.

Are we going backwards? It would seem so.

I know many caring people who organise ‘clean-ups’ but this shouldn’t be necessary.

Time we stood firm and stopped bickering.

There’s too much bitterness about Brexit.

Grow up and accept it was a majority (not my choice in the first place, but I know democracy when I see it), and get down to caring for the good we have and stop moaning.

Marilyn Shaw

Address supplied

If MPs are jailed for lying, it should apply to all sides

Alan Sugar wants our people’s referendum to be re-run for “misrepresentation”.

I am sure that, if his side had won, he would have been firmly against such a second vote. When Lord Sugar advocates jailing politicians for lying, will that apply to Remainers as well as to Leavers?

As a head of state, President Obama would enjoy diplomatic immunity, but what of so many others?

MP Laycock

Address supplied



To have MPs “imprisoned or at least prosecuted” for telling lies would result in many members of the current Parliament being locked up because both the main parties stood on manifestos which promised to implement the referendum result.

There are MPs on both sides who are trying to do the opposite, and in some countries they would have been locked up following a military coup. What makes me smile is that they are not even allowed to call each other liars when they clearly are.

Alan Machin

via email

Democracy and general elections

I don’t see why all the objectors to Brexit, which was based on a truly democratic vote, keep quiet when our general election process is so far from representative when allocating seats.

In the 2017 election, there was a turnout of around 69 per cent, of which 42 per cent voted Conservative, 40 per cent Labour and 18 per cent Others.

Seats won were 317 Conservative, 262 Labour and 71 Other. Based on the percentage vote, Conservatives would have got 275 seats and Labour 260.

Taking into account the 31 per cent who didn’t vote, we have a party in power who represent only 27.5 per cent of the electorate.

Keith Turnbull

Address supplied

Best of irony in the chip shop

I recently had the occasion (well, a man’s gotta eat!) to visit a chippy and, while my fast food meal was being cooked, my attention was drawn to an A4 size poster which read:

“Due to hygiene reasons, unfortunately we will be unable to display any Posters (sic), adverts or leaflets on our windows.

“Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.”

And where was this notice placed? In the corner of one of the windows.

Is this the best of irony or can your readers find better examples?

The Chippy Man

Figures

and reality

Re: New Look could close 100 UK stores, putting 800 jobs at risk. Ministers say employment is up. I would love to know how they work out their figures.

Ion Griffis via email