'We need a watershed for TV betting adverts'

High profile Sky Sports TV personalities Jeff Stelling, Phil Thompson, Paul Merson and Charlie Nicholas deserve credit for their charity work for prostate cancer.

However, their lapel badge for the cause is insignificant compared with the overwhelming exposure they give to a betting company.

Actor Ray Winstone is another famous face whose work for the prostate cause is much less well known than his promotion of the gambling industry.

Commercial TV sport is constantly interrupted by gambling publicity – little wonder that gambling debt is an increasing social problem.

I would like to see a ban on TV betting adverts at least before 9pm.

The token closing caution – “And please, gamble responsibly” – is pathetic.

Brian H Sheridan

via email