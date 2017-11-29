Youth Zone success stories requested

Wigan Youth Zone is searching for former members to help it mark a major milestone.

The successful Boys and Girls’ Club on Parson’s Walk is part of national charity for young people OnSide Youth Zones which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2018.

The charity was founded in 2008 by Bill Holroyd who was inspired by the work he saw as chair of Bolton Lads and Girls Club’s Board. He decided to form a charity that could utilise a similar approach to create a network of world-class facilities for young people across the UK.

OnSide Youth Zones has an established network of 10 state-of-the-art bases and is currently progressing projects in a number of other locations.

Youth Zones aim to give local young people aged between eight to 19 (up to 25 for those with a disability) the tools and confidence to succeed in life.

They provide access to high quality sports, arts and leisure facilities and opportunities to gain employability skills and training.

To celebrate the anniversary, Wigan Youth Zone wants to hear from ex-members that have gone on to achieve success in their professional and personal lives.

Its chief executive Anthony Ashworth-Steen said: “We’re putting plans in place to help mark the ten-year anniversary of OnSide Youth Zones and we’d love to hear from former members who’d like to get involved.

“It could be that a member has landed their dream job, overcome personal challenges, gained the grades they wanted or simply had their life change for the better.”

Get in touch by emailing enquiries@onsideyouthzones.org with the subject line “alumni”.