Pet food donation drive launched to support owners in Wigan in cost-of-living crisis

The collection point has been installed at Pets at Homes, on Robin Retail Park, for people to given pet food to owners in need as part of a UK-wide rollout across the firm’s 450-plus stores.

In partnership with national pet charity Blue Cross, Pets at Home is seeking donations of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters.

Donations will distributed by Blue Cross to food banks.

It is also providing Blue Cross with a monthly supply of vouchers to supplement customer contributions, based on the requirements of local food banks.

Barry Winrow, Pets at Home Wigan store manager, said: “We’re excited to launch the customer donation points in our store. I’m looking forward to raising awareness of the local causes we’ll be supporting and we’re grateful for our customers giving whatever they can.”