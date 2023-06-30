News you can trust since 1853
Alan Arkin dead: Little Miss Sunshine actor dies aged 89 - family pay tribute

Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin has died aged 89.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST- 2 min read

Alan Arkin, an Oscar-winning actor for his role in Little Miss Sunshine, has died aged 89. His death was confirmed by his sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony who shared a joint statement on behalf of the family.

They told People: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin most recently co-starred in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method with Michael Douglas, earning Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020, as well as Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2020 and 2021.

But his significant role was when he portrayed Edwin Hoover, the dysfunctional family’s grandfather, in Little Miss Sunshine (2006). His role, which lasted only 14 minutes, earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

    Arkin also received his fourth Oscar nomination for his performance in Ben Affleck’s 2012 political drama Argo. He portrayed legendary producer Lester Siegel, known for his keen wit and stinging line delivery.

    His son, Adam Arkin, 66, is also an actor and director who has appeared on TV shows such as Chicago Hope, 8 Simple Rules, and Sons of Anarchy.

    Arkin appeared in over 100 films and television shows, including The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), which earned him his second Oscar nomination; Catch-22 (1970); Edward Scissorhands (1990); and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992).

    In addition to his work in film and theatre, Arkin has received six Emmy nominations, most recently for The Kominsky Method. He left the show before the third season premiered in 2021.

    He told The Guardian in 2020: "I’m like a horse going down the trail. Acting is so ingrained in my physiognomy and brain channels that I miss aspects of the business. But I no longer require it. I should probably move on."

    Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, and three children: boys Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin from his first marriage to Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony Dana Arkin from his second marriage to Dana.

