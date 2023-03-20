Antiques Roadshow is hitting the road again this summer. Visiting towns and cities across the UK and Scotland, the show continues its quest of uncovering the nation’s most precious vintage gems.

BBC viewers are invited to join in on the action, taking along their prized possessions as the show visits picturesque spots throughout the country, from the seaside to the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the four-decade run of the show, it has toured museums, parks and estates. And 2023 will be no different as it heads out for filming in a number of historic locations this summer.

With a team of top antiques and fine arts specialists, guests’ favoured family heirlooms and unique treasures will be appraised, while audiences are able to see what some of their own overlooked valuables may be worth too.

Most Popular

The latest season of Antiques Roadshow hit BBC One in September, with the series set to wrap this March. As the season comes to an end, BBC has shared where the show will be heading this summer to film the next series.

We take a look at how Antiques Roadshow fans and viewers can join in on all the fun this summer and how to bag tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antiques Roadshow 2023 summer locations

The popular BBC show will be heading to a total of six locations across the UK, Scotland and Ireland this summer.

Starting in June, Antiques Roadshow will continue its tour of cities throughout the country in July before wrapping up in early August.

The first stop of the show’s summer filming locations is the Greater London town of Bromley, while its final is Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of locations is:

How to get tickets for the 2023 Antiques Roadshow this summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wanting to be a part of the 2023 Antiques Roadshow festivities this summer will need to first register for a ticket. Viewers can enter their interest on the Antiques Roadshow website through the program’s ticketing partner, Lost In TV .

The tickets are free, with fans able to choose which event they want to attend as well as when they want to arrive. There are both morning and afternoon sessions. Those wanting to be a part of the morning run have arrival times of 9am to 11am. The afternoon arrival times are from 1pm to 3pm.