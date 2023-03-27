Barclays to close a number of banks across the UK - is your local branch affected? See the full list
The news of Barclays store closures joins the likes of Nationwide, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, B&M, TK Maxx, M&S, Iceland and many others to shut their doors.
Barclays will be closing a number of banks across the United Kingdom over the next couple of months, it has been announced. It comes as the latest blow to the UK high street, with the likes of HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, Nationwide, Iceland, B&M, TK Maxx and Homesense, as well as B&Q announcing closures.
Over a dozen branches in England and Wales have been named among those earmarked to go. The decision has been motivated by issues such as the cost of living crisis and decreasing footfall as a result of the rising popularity of online banking.
It comes on top of the 55 Barclays branches already set for closure this year, bringing the total number to 69 by the end of 2023. The bank runs pop-up sites and is also opening new ‘banking pods’ which are semi-permanent sites that can be moved to different towns and areas based on demand.
Barclays currently operates 200 pop-up sites and have plans to increase this by a further 70. It also has ten ‘banking pods’.
Below is a list of all the affected Barclays banks earmarked for closure. Additional information also includes the exact date it will shut its doors forever.
List of all Barclays bank branches to close in the UK
- 46 Rhosmaen Street, Llandeilo, Wales, SA19 6HF - June 23, 2023
- 38/42 High St, Mold, Wales, CH7 1BB - June 30, 2023
- 12 Station Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, England, TS12 1AB - June 30, 2023
- 24 Fore Street, Tiverton, England, EX16 6LE - June 28, 2023
- 106 High Street, Honiton, England, EX14 1JW - June 23, 2023
- 10 The Square, Caterham, England, CR3 6XH - June 23, 2023
- 112 Woodcote Road, Wallington, England, SM6 0LY - June 28, 2023
- 65/67 Sandgate Road, Folkestone, England, CT20 1RY - June 23, 2023
- 66 Market Place, Chippenham, England, SN15 3JA- June 23, 2023
- 1 The Square, Holmes Chapel, England, CW4 7AF- June 27, 2023
- 13/15 Victoria Square, Holmfirth, England, HD9 2DW - June 23, 2023
- 337/339 Stanley Road, Bootle, England, L20 3EB - June 30, 2023
- 207 High Road, Loughton, England, IG10 1AZ - June 22, 2023
- 28 Chesterton Road, Cambridge, England, CB4 3AZ - June 28, 2023