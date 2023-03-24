For the first time in history, the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final show will be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK. This will allow fans who missed out on tickets to come together and share in the experience of one of music’s biggest and boldest celebrations.

Cinemas including Vue and Everyman are joining in the celebrations as the UK hosts Eurovision this year on behalf of Ukraine, following the country’s victory at the 2022 contest, with the song Stefania by Kalush Orchestra.

The show will be presented on big screens and in 5.1 surround sound.The organisers of the event are also encouraging sing-a-longs with all of the 26 acts that will make up this year’s final.

Eurovision fans will be able to take to their seats with their friends in their local cinema to view a special preview of BBC Three’s new show ‘I Kissed a Boy’ presented by Dannii Minogue before the Grand Final takes place from 8pm.

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever. We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen!”

So, how can you get tickets to the grand final? Here’s everything you need to know including how to find your nearest showing.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest final?

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK will take place on Saturday May, 13, 2023.

How to book cinema tickets for Eurovision Song Contest

Fans can find their local cinema screening and buy tickets from the UK Cinema Party website. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Monday March, 27th at 10am.

Which cinemas are involved?