Sky Sports has confirmed the line-up for its new Fantasy Football League show coming to SKY & NOW this september.

Fantasy football once held a place amongst dedicated sport fans, now it is sweeping through offices and friend groups across the UK.

In a timely fashion, Sky Sports have announced the line-up to their brand-new Fantasy football show where hosts Matt Lucas and Elis James bring on a multitude of celebrities to discuss the growing world of fantasy football.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fantasy Football League

What is the Fantasy Football line-up

Across the 16-episode series, Matt Lucas and Elis James will be joined by a variety of celebrities in the digital dugout, including Sir Mo Pharah and rapper AJ Tracey. Here is the entire guest line-up

AJ Tracey

Roman Kemp

Sir Mo Farah

Sir Trever Mcdonald

Brian Cox

Russell Howard

Chris McCausland

Tom Grennan

Doc Brown

Gabby Logan

Jennifer Saunders

Maisie Adam

Sam Quek

Rachel Riley

Jaime Windstone

Sally Lindsay

Lady Leshurr

What to expect from Fantasy Football League

The show will aim to appease both the new and cult following by discussing topics from the world of football today and revamping the much-loved Phoenix from the Flames segment which appeared in the original series.

Fantasy Football League will honour the format of the original series.

How to watch Fantasy Football League

Fantasy Football League will air exclusively to Sky MAX and streaming service NOW TV from September 29. The series will contain 16-episodes.