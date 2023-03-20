After the coldest March on record, fast food chain McDonald’s is bringing some much-needed fun to its customers with the launch of a new month-long promotion called Winning Sips. The new peel-to-win promotion will launch on Wednesday, March 29 and customers will get the chance to make the most of their drinks purchases by winning prizes including £10,000 cash, menu favourites and limited-edition merchandise when purchasing a medium or large soft drink.

Ahead of McDonald’s Monopoly returning with more prizes than ever later this year, Winning Sips is sure to fill the void this spring. Whether you like a Diet Coke, a Sprite Zero or a Vanilla Milkshake, every purchase of any medium or large soft drink will unlock exclusive prizes.

But how does McDonald’s Winning Sips work and how can you play? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to play McDonald’s Winning Sips

In order to win big prizes this spring with McDonald’s Winning Sips, simply purchase any medium or large soft drink and peel the sticker on the cup to reveal an Instant Win prize or App play game piece. When customers peel an App Play game piece, they will need to scan their code in the McDonald’s App to be in with the chance of winning.

App Play is available on the McDonald’s App and customers can take part by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

McDonald’s Winning Sips prizes

Fan favourite food options up for grabs include millions of breakfasts with Sausage and Egg McMuffin and Hash Browns, as well as plenty of Big Mac, McPlant and Chicken McNuggets prizes to be won. Winning drinks options include a regular McCafe drink, medium Coke Zero and a medium milkshake.

That’s not all, as McDonald’s is giving away bundles of cash prizes to lucky winners who take a Winning Sip – customers can win cash prizes of up to £100 instantly on the cup, or up to £200 through the App play. To bring that winning feeling to life, customers who peel to play will automatically be entered into a prize draw for the opportunity to receive one of ten cash prizes of a whopping £10,000.

