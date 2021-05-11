Millions of Brits are planning to blow the budget on a holiday of a lifetime once restrictions are lifted

A third of Brits are planning to blow the budget on a holiday of a lifetime once restrictions are lifted - but want assurances about accommodation, flights and travel insurance.

Research of 2,000 adults found many can't wait to go on holiday, but are feeling nervous about making bookings after recent months of uncertainty.

And six in 10 don't feel confident about hitting the book button on all aspects of a holiday without peace of mind from travel companies.

Problems with location

While one in six feel overwhelmed about choosing a location for their first trip in at least a year – and one in five are worried they’ll forget to book something important as they’re out of practice.

Nisreene Atassi, Sr. Director for Expedia, which commissioned the research as part of its Travel Companions Report, said: “The results have shown there will definitely be a different approach when booking holidays from now on.

“The desire to go on holiday seems as strong as ever - and the reaction from the public following the announcement of the 'green list' proves this. We have seen a 550 per cent increase in Portugal accommodation, and interest for travel destinations such as Israel and Iceland are three times higher than the week before.

"Many are looking to escape the routine of everyday life – but it’s clear there’s also a need for more reassurance when it comes to making key decisions.

Holiday stress

It also emerged nearly half of Brits said they feel stressed at the thought of booking an overseas trip in the next 12 months.

Nearly a third admitted they’re more overwhelmed booking a trip now than they were before the pandemic began – and one in five feel they require more of a helping hand when doing so.

Respondents will spend an average of eight hours on booking their next trip away identifying the location, getting the best prices and hitting book.

It was important to 42 per cent they could make changes to their booking easily, while it was vital to 40 per cent to know everything about Covid-19 travel procedures.

Knowing they’ll have support when cancelling or amending their trip, being able to easily check policies on bookings and knowing costs up front were also essential to respondents.

Escaping the norm

And Brits will be most happy to escape cleaning and household chores, cooking and sitting at a desk all day when going on holiday, according to the research via OnePoll.

While 31 per cent are looking forward to booking activities that offer a completely different experience to their usual day-to-day routine.

When on a trip, travellers cite hotel staff, the travel agency and the front desk as the biggest helping hands when away – with 35 per cent grateful for such assistance on their last trip.

Food proved to be the biggest thrill for those planning their next trip, as 41 per cent said got them most excited.

Despite such enthusiasm, 29 per cent plan to travel domestically for at least another year – with the same number finding the idea of travel in a post-Covid world stressful.

Nisreene Atassi for Expedia, added: “Over the past year, we have found that customers want a trusted partner who is offering them a helping hand every step of the way, supporting them to ensure they get the most out of their trips.

"As travellers adjust to the new norms post-COVID, we must adjust as well, and this is just the first chapter in a journey to really deliver against our mission of being a brand that is there for travellers from start to finish."