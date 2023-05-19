News you can trust since 1853
Melissa Kinsella was returning from a family holiday in Turkey when she suffered a seizure and is now fighting for her life in hospital

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 19th May 2023, 09:07 BST- 2 min read
Melissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMeMelissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMe
A mum-of-three suffered a seizure while on holiday in Turkey that has left her fighting for her life in hospital.  Melissa Kinsella was at the airport to travel back to the UK when she collapsed.

The 30-year-old, from Wirral, had been on a family holiday with her three children, Chloe, nine, Beau, four, and Romi, two, along with partner Jay Smith, and his family. The family was due to return to the UK on Monday (May 15), but as they were boarding the plane Melissa suffered a seizure which caused her heart to stop.

She was rushed to hospital and doctors said she had swelling on her brain and heart. The 30-year-old, who works as a hairdresser, is currently in intensive care in a coma, and is unable to breathe for herself.

Rebecca Dath, one of Melissa’s best friends, told NationalWorld: “Melissa is not only an amazing mum but an amazing friend. She’s so hardworking and lives and breathes for her three daughters, aged 9, 4, and 2.”

    Dath has started a fundraising campaign for her friend to help pay for medical costs and get her home. The hospital in Turkey is charging £1,800 a day for her treatment, and her family have been told an air ambulance to bring Melissa back to the UK would cost around £42,000.

    Melissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMeMelissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMe
    Dath said: "Missy was leaving Turkey and in the airport when she had a seizure on 15 May. Her heart stopped and she has been in a coma since - we are unsure if she has insurance and the hospital is demanding £1,800 a day to care for her while she is on life support. The hospital will not let her leave if she gets better until the bill is paid."

