Richard Madeley to host Good Morning Britain for a month and could be set to replace Piers Morgan permanently

(c) ITV

Richard Madeley will be hosting Good Morning Britain (GMB) for a whole month as the presenter looks set to sit alongside Susanna Reid permanently.

Reid has been joined by a number of different weekly presenters since Piers Morgan quit the ITV morning show in March.

Madeley, 65, who has fronted the show with Reid over numerous stints in the last six months, has been favourite to land the permanent job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alastair Campbell, Martin Lewis and Richard Bacon are among some of the names who have sat alongside Reid over the last few months, with the broadcaster yet to confirm a permanent replacement for Morgan.

Joining Reid on GMB on Monday (11 October) morning, he announced to viewers: “I'm with you now for a solid month, so i'm sorry about that!"

The former host of Richard and Judy also addressed rumours about him appearing on the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The Sun reported that Madeley has signed up for the show with a £200k contract.

The source told the publication: "Richard’s been asked year after year but the timing has never been right. But now, finally, he’s said ‘Yes’.

On GMB, Reid asked Madeley about the rumours asking: "I read you were going into the jungle..."

"I've asked ITV what I can say," he admitted. "Because I may be going and I might not be going.

I could be a hare that could be running in the race, I could be a distraction.