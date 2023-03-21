Tesco has confirmed some changes to its popular Clubcard Reward Partner scheme. The supermarket launched the popular advantage scheme in 2013, but a decade on, customers will now see a drop in value.

The retailer’s current reward scheme sees customers able to use their Clubcard vouchers with more than 100 reward partners boosting their value up to 3x. The supermarket’s reward partner benefits span across travel as well as fun days out. Some of the partners include big names like Disney+, Thorpe Park and Virgin Atlantic.

When the scheme was originally introduced, shoppers could boost the value of their vouchers by as much as 4x. However, this was changed in 2018 when the value was capped at 3x. Five years on, the supermarket has confirmed a second reduction, announcing that from this summer shoppers will only be able to double their Clubcard vouchers’ value via reward partners.

However, this is not the only change Clubcard holders should look out for this year. Tesco has also revealed Clubcard shoppers will have to transition to using a new app too.

Here’s all you need to know about the changes to the Reward Partner scheme and the transition to the new Clubcard app.

What is happening to the Tesco Clubcard Reward Partner scheme?

Tesco has set out plans for an upcoming reduction in the value of its popular Clubcard reward vouchers, which will roll out this summer.

As savvy Clubcard holders will probably already know, you can boost the value of your Tesco Clubcard vouchers through spending them through the supermarket’s vast array of reward partners.

Currently through the scheme, Clubcard members are able to triple the value of their vouchers. However, new changes are set to cap this boost to just double. Shoppers will still be able to take advantage of the current rate until June 13. The curb will be implemented the following day (June 14).

To ease the transition to the new rate, Tesco will extend the validity period of Reward Partner codes that were ordered before the cut-off (June 13). The extension means they will be available for a year and will have the same value as before the cap.

Clubcard holders to transition to new app

As well as a cap to the Reward Partner scheme, Clubcard members will also have to adapt to a new app.

The retailer’s familiar Clubcard app is set to be replaced with the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app.

The app will go out of commission from next month on April 18. However, Clubcard members should not worry about missing out on their collected points and vouchers, as you will still have access to them on the new app.

The Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app is already available for shoppers to download on their phones, meaning you can start using it whenever. The current Clubcard app can also still be used until April 18.