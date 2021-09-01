What is radon gas, and do I need a radon detector to protect my home?

Have you heard of radon? No, this writer hadn’t either – until it came time to buy my new home.

Radon is a naturally occurring colourless and odourless radioactive gas that’s in the ground beneath our feet.

According to Public Health England, radon ‘increases your risk of lung cancer and causes over 1,100 deaths from lung cancer each year in the UK, especially among smokers’.

Thankfully, it is of no concern when you’re outdoors but it can become an issue in your home, which is why radon is always mentioned when buying or selling a property.

Public Health England recommends that ‘radon levels should be reduced in homes where the average is more than 200 becquerels per metre cubed (200 Bq m-3)’.

Apparently, in areas of higher radon (usually those with granitic type soils), the gas seeps into homes from beneath and if the house is poorly ventilated, it can lead to much higher radiation levels than normal.

In these instances, the home owner is advised to call in a radon mitigator to evaluate the situation.

Since radon levels fluctuate daily, a detector will be installed in your home for a few months at a time and, if required, a sump (a fan system under the floorboards at a cost of around £2,000) may be advised to ventilate the home.

That said, some cases of radon can be mitigated simply by leaving a few more windows open, though this solution is not ideal as winter approaches.

Now, before you worry, the affects of radon can take years to materialise (and possibly not at all if you’re not radon sensitive), and there are many homeowners around the world situated in areas of high radon levels that haven’t done anything about it (places in the world considered to have a ‘High Risk’ level of radon include the whole of Cornwall, much of Scandinavia, the Alps and most of the USA’s eastern seaboard).

Nevertheless, it’s always better to be safe than sorry so, if in doubt, fit a radon detecting device.