31 of the best photos capturing 70s life across the North West, including local heroes

Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:09 BST

These nostalgic photos will whisk you back half a century to the 1970s, showing life as it was back then in the North West.

They capture familiar faces, forgotten places and local legends from throughout the decade.

This retro picture gallery shows how different streets around the North West, including Blackpool, Burnley, Wigan, Preston, Liverpool and Manchester, looked all those years ago.

It features old pubs and lost shops, plus some of the characters who worked there, and a team of heroes with a head for heights.

Events of the day are captured too, including the Royal Lancashire Show, a very rainy Bickersall Festival, and an It’s a Knockout competition.

Screaming fans at a David Essex concert, Lulu on stage in the panto, and a publicity stunt for the latest James Bond movie are among the other eye-catching photos.

If you’re looking for more 70s nostalgia, why not check out our look at 9 things that made a perfect weekend back then.

Barmaids at the Shuttleworth Arms, a Greenall Whitley pub, in 1973

Barmaids at the Shuttleworth Arms, a Greenall Whitley pub, in 1973 | National World Photo: Roy Payne

A Ford Escort car is hauled onto the roof section of the entrance to the ABC cinema to publicise the latest James Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, in 1970

A Ford Escort car is hauled onto the roof section of the entrance to the ABC cinema to publicise the latest James Bond film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, in 1970 | National World

Fish and chips served in newspaper at a Wigan chippy in 1970

Fish and chips served in newspaper at a Wigan chippy in 1970 | National World

Shops on Bond Street, Blackpool, in 1970

Shops on Bond Street, Blackpool, in 1970 | National World

